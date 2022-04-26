The buzz about beekeeping

The public is invited to the next Hands-on-History workshop, the Buzz on Beekeeping, at the Warwick Historical Society (WHS) on May 4. Ryan Muehlbauer , of Little York Apiary, a local music teacher and amateur beekeeper, will talk about beekeeping, the care and management of colonies of honeybees, the much misunderstood pollinators.

Muehlbauer will discuss how to begin beekeeping, and the life of a honeybee living in Warwick, NY. The program is free and family-friendly.

Hands-on-History is an adult and family-friendly workshop series intende to spark curiosity and touch upon a variety of topics, from music to nature to history, presented in partnership with the Village of Warwick. The Buzz on Beekeeping will look at a centuries old practice. Reservations are recommended, walk-ins permitted as space allows. Call 845-986-3236 to reserve a seat.