Technology, trash and Night Out touched on at Village Board meeting

At the Village of Warwick board meeting last week, Trustee Tom McKnight said he met with Kevin Brand, from the Computer Guy,who manages the Village information technology service. They discussed consolidating software licenses and eventually moving to a cloud model over the next 18 months, McKnight said.

“This should increase reliability and give us less reliance on the local hardware, which has a different shelf life,” said McKnight. “This is something that I am going to request in the budget for next year.”

Also mentioned was the Too Good to Toss Community Recycle event coming up on August 27 and 28. The event had a one year hiatus due to Covid, and last year the organizers created a modified version of the event. This year it will be back at the basketball court at Stanley Deming Park. On Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., residents of the Village, Town and hamlets can drop off their items. On Sunday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone can come and shop for free. according to Deputy Mayor Cheney.

“It’s an excellent event. It reduces the amount of bulk trash that we have to pick up, which is a very good thing and the Bulk Pick up will happen shortly after this event,” said Cheney.

Police Chief John Rader thanked the Warwick Village Board for their support with National Night Out.

“It was bigger than we thought,” said Rader. “We look forward to continuing it.”

“An excellent event, well attended,” said Cheney.