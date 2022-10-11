Sustainable Warwick Zoom event to illuminate NYS Climate Act

In 2019, New York State passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (also known as the CLCPA, or the Climate Act), legislation for combating climate change.

What are the targets of New York’s Climate Act, and why? How will we reach them? How will this transition benefit us, our communities, and beyond? And how can people get involved?

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., Sustainable Warwick will host a Zoom presentation by Cal Trumann of New Yorkers for Clean Power entitled Green the Grid & Electrify Everything, an illustrated walk through the Climate Act and all things related to clean power in New York.

Green the Grid answers the questions you might have and deciphers the jargon to make the answers accessible to non-experts, while also including detail to engage policy enthusiasts.