x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Sustainable Warwick to host discussion of climate solutions

Warwick. The Sustainable Warwick hosted discussion at Wisner Library will be based on the Project Drawdown Climate Solutions 101 video series.

Warwick /
| 31 Oct 2022 | 05:03
    Sustainable Warwick to host discussion of climate solutions

Project Drawdown has compiled a comprehensive plan for addressing climate issues and reaching “‘drawdown’—the point in the future when levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop climbing and start to steadily decline.”

“Their Climate Solutions 101 video series is an informative, inspiring and thought-provoking introduction to their work,” said Michael Helme, Sustainable Warwick member.

Sustainable Warwick will moderate an in-person discussion of Climate Solutions 101 on Tuesday, November 15, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Community Room at Albert Wisner Public Library. Participants are asked to watch videos 1 to 5 prior to this event – these videos are each 10-15 minutes long. At the discussion, attendees will watch video 6 together, then discuss the series and review ways to take action.

Register in advance by calling the library help desk ((845) 986-1047, ext. 3) or by signing up online: https://www.albertwisnerlibrary.org/content/climate-solutions-101. The event is open to both teens and adults. An internet search for “Drawdown Climate Solutions 101” will help you find the videos. Contact Sustainable Warwick (steeringcommittee@sustainablewarwick.org) with questions.