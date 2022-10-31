Sustainable Warwick to host discussion of climate solutions

Project Drawdown has compiled a comprehensive plan for addressing climate issues and reaching “‘drawdown’—the point in the future when levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop climbing and start to steadily decline.”

“Their Climate Solutions 101 video series is an informative, inspiring and thought-provoking introduction to their work,” said Michael Helme, Sustainable Warwick member.

Sustainable Warwick will moderate an in-person discussion of Climate Solutions 101 on Tuesday, November 15, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Community Room at Albert Wisner Public Library. Participants are asked to watch videos 1 to 5 prior to this event – these videos are each 10-15 minutes long. At the discussion, attendees will watch video 6 together, then discuss the series and review ways to take action.