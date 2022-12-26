Sugar Loaf Mountain: Why it matters

Join Jay Westerveld, President of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, for an exploration of the cultural and natural history of Sugar Loaf Mountain and Hamlet. Speaking at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 8, he will delve into Sugar Loaf’s history, from its Ice Age shelters to its ecological systems and climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its dual watershed resources that include the source of Warwick’s own Wawayanda Creek.

Also learn why all of this matters, and why the Orange County Land Trust is making an effort to save Sugar Loaf Mountain. Register online at www.albertwisnerlibrary.org or call the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, ext. 3.