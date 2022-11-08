Stem cell and bone marrow drive to be hosted by Warwick Valley Middle School Ukulele Club

Warwick Valley’s Ukulele Club will be hosting two stem cell/bone marrow donors drives. The process is simple: stop at the middle school cafeteria, swab your cheeks, and you’ve begun. You must be between the ages of 18 and 55.

Visit www.DKMS.org for more information on becoming a donor, what the process is like if you’re chosen and how you can save a life! All questions can be directed to speters@wvcsd.org.

The first donor drive date is approaching:

When? Saturday, December 10, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Snow Date: December 17

Where? Warwick Valley Middle School Cafeteria - Use the main entrance.

Can’t make the first one? April 15 is the next donor drive.

Last year, with the support of the Warwick community, the Ukulele Club raised $6000 to donate to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Research Foundation and an additional $1500 that went towards purchasing gifts for the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital.

The Warwick Valley Ukulele Club puts on a benefit concert at the end of each school year to raise funds for causes that impact members of the Warwick community.

The Ukulele Club goal is to add 250 community members to the national bone marrow/stem cell registry.