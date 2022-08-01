x
Stars of the Valley Quilt Show offers quilt appraisals

Warwick. Warwick Valley Quilters Guild will provide written appraisals for $55 and oral appraisals for $35 at the quilt show on Oct. 15-16

Do you own an antique quilt and aren’t sure of its value? Do you need to know the value of a quilt for insurance purposes? Determining the value of a quilt should to be done by someone knowledgeable and certified in the appraisal process. Quilted textile appraisals for insurance purposes or market value require an in-person examination of the item and sometimes follow-up research to determine its worth.

Karen Dever, a certified American Quilter’s Society (AQS) appraiser, will be on hand during the upcoming Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild Stars of the Valley Quilt Show to appraise quilts and answer questions about quilt valuation and care. The appraiser is not affiliated with WVQG. Her appraisal fees will be separate from ticketed entry to the quilt show itself. Appraisal fees are $55 (written) or $35 (oral). Appointments are appreciated; walk-ins are welcome.

The quilt show will take place at Sanfordville Elementary School, 144 Sanfordville Rd., in Warwick, NY on Sat., Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sun., Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
To book an appraisal appointment, contact Diane Van Dyke at briarwood2@optonline.net. For more information on the Stars of the Valley Quilt Show, including submitting a quilt for display, visit warwickvalleyqg.org.