Stars of the Valley Quilt Show offers quilt appraisals

Quilt Appraisals Available at WVQG ‘

Do you own an antique quilt and aren’t sure of its value? Do you need to know the value of a quilt for insurance purposes? Determining the value of a quilt should to be done by someone knowledgeable and certified in the appraisal process. Quilted textile appraisals for insurance purposes or market value require an in-person examination of the item and sometimes follow-up research to determine its worth.

Karen Dever, a certified American Quilter’s Society (AQS) appraiser, will be on hand during the upcoming Warwick Valley Quilters’ Guild Stars of the Valley Quilt Show to appraise quilts and answer questions about quilt valuation and care. The appraiser is not affiliated with WVQG. Her appraisal fees will be separate from ticketed entry to the quilt show itself. Appraisal fees are $55 (written) or $35 (oral). Appointments are appreciated; walk-ins are welcome.