Spooks show off for Scare the Mayor contest

The Village of Warwick Scare the Mayor contest brought out some distinctive local phantoms, including these prize-winners:

1st Place/Officially Scared the Mayor: Kayleigh Maher, 15 Galloway Heights

Best Overall Theme: Santiago Family, 28 West Street

Best Use of Theatrical Props: Jim Feldner, 23 Orchard Street

Halloween Spirit Award: John Delucia, 23 Howe Street

Karl Scheible Award for Exemplary Skill and Thematic Creativity: Gareth Harkness, 10 Welling Avenue

Village officials thank Mary Collura and Trustee Bill Lindberg who served as additional judges, and all the contestants.