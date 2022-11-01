x
Spooks show off for Scare the Mayor contest

Warwick. Awards were given to Village haunts in several categories.

West Street /
01 Nov 2022
The Village of Warwick Scare the Mayor contest brought out some distinctive local phantoms, including these prize-winners:

Village officials thank Mary Collura and Trustee Bill Lindberg who served as additional judges, and all the contestants.