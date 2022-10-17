Song, dance, art and ukelele for Aveline

Warwick Valley Middle School eighth grader Aveline Gujar excels in many areas. At WVMS, she sings with the Honors Chorus and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society. Aveline is also one of the leading dancers in her age group at the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, and she plays basketball on modified and AAU teams.

“Aveline is so well-rounded,” said WVMS chorus teacher Shane Peters. “She’s a smart and responsible girl. I’ve had Aveline for four years now, and it’s just been great to see her grow up and mature musically. She’s an outstanding vocalist.”

Aveline started singing, and dancing, when she was young.

“I just always sang at home, since I was little,” Aveline said. “We’d have karaoke concerts with the family. I like singing songs that relate to me, and I like music in general.”

In addition to performing with the chorus and Honors Chorus at WVMS, Aveline plays the ukulele and sings with the Ukulele Club. She sang a solo in the Ukulele Concert last spring.

“Aveline is just great,” Mr. Peters said. “She always puts herself out there to be a soloist and to help others out too. The other day we had a Ukulele Club meeting and she was one of the people who helped out the beginners. She’s super reliable, super responsible, super talented and is always jumping in to do more stuff.”

Aveline’s passion for dancing started when she was five or six. She currently practices four days a week at the WCPA getting ready for their performance of “The Nutcracker”. Aveline, who does contemporary, jazz and ballet, finds that dance is a way to express herself without using words.

“Aveline is a beautiful dancer,” said WCPA director Melissa Pahon-Maass. “She’s a great role model for our younger kids and an excellent student.”

Academically, Aveline made the High Honor Roll all four marking periods last year. She likes all her teachers this fall and is having a good year so far. Aveline is excited about going to high school next year because of all of the options she’ll have for taking classes in music and art, which she also enjoys.

“I have Ms. Cosco for art and I love that class,” said Aveline, who likes painting landscapes – sometimes to Bob Ross videos. “It’s really fun. We get to do all these different projects. Right now, we’re doing a bull skeleton head, and it’s really cool so far.”

Aveline played on the modified basketball team last year and plans to play again this season. She also plays AAU basketball with the Gym Ratz.