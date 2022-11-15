Small Things hosts Veteran Appreciation BBQ

Small Things Inc hosted a Veteran Appreciation BBQ Lunch, inviting local veterans, Warwick emergency responders and their families to attend last Sunday.

The celebration at the Warwick VFW Veteran and First Responder Center drew 150 members of the Warwick community and beyond,d the day, including members of American Legion Posts 214 (Warwick) and 1443 (Greenwood Lake), Warwick EMS, Warwick Fire Department, Warwick Police Department and Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662. Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton and Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard also visited.

Local food truck Smokin’ Grate BBQ served their signature “Grate Plate,” a robust sampler platter, including pulled pork, brisket, mac n cheese and corn bread. Lunch was completed with an assortment of Crumm Cake Cupcakes, and folks went back for seconds (and thirds). Pin Street of Warwick graciously shared their seating area, which was decorated by the Warwick VFW Women’s Auxiliary with patriotic flower and balloon bouquets arranged by F.H. Corwin Florist and Greenhouses.

“America is the home of the free because of the brave,” said Tracy Gregoire, founder of Small Things Inc. “We’re very honored to have offered, with our humble gratitude, this one small thing to the many who have served and continue to serve our great nation and local community.”