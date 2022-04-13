Small Things Fest will support Ukraine with fun, food and music

WARWICK— Small Things Inc, a Warwick-based nonprofit, announced their lineup for “Small Things for Ukraine,” a popup food truck and music festival for Ukraine relief. The rain or shine event takes place on Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Valley Middle School.

The community fundraising event will feature food, desserts and live music, plus crafts and kids’ activities. A selection of food trucks, including The Bus, Empanada Master, House of Birria, Jersey Rollz, Roam, Smokin’ Grate BBQ and Vietnamese Sandwich, will serve a broad and varied menu to event patrons. Desserts and sweets will be offered by Cream Puff Factory, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Fruit Fashions and Sue’s House of Fudge.

The event’s live music lineup will star vocal-piano duo Grapefruit Moon, blues and classic rock group The Barrelhouse Blues Band, acoustic soul musician Chris Raabe and Warwick band No Soap Radio playing hits from Ozzy to Joni Mitchell. Craft vendors plus a variety of kids’ activities add to the family-fun filled event.

General admission is $5/person with free admission for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc, and will be fully donated to World Central Kitchen. WCK, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is serving millions of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as people remaining in the country.

Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry. Medical supplies including first aid kits, band-aids/bandages and over-the-counter pain relievers will be collected for Ukraine. Donations are appreciated.

For information visit www.smallthingsinc.org/ukraine-relief and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram @smallthingsinc10990.