Sky ventures and sun attract NY Air Show crowds

Sunny skies visited by a variety of spiffy aircraft drew about 12,000 people to the New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery last Saturday, and thousands again on Sunday Aug. 27-28. The U.S. Air Force and Army Air Corp were represented there as were vendors of food and souvenirs.

A highlight of the day was the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Team, wowing the crowds with their precision maneuvers. The crowd was also treated to a number of eye-catching planes doing fly-bys in front of spectators as well as stunts. Visitors could reserve a ride in a helicopter or a B-25 Bomber plane.