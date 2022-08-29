x
Sky ventures and sun attract NY Air Show crowds

Montgomery. Thousands attended New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomerym August 27-28.

West Point /
| 29 Aug 2022 | 04:41
    P40 Warhawk
    P40 Warhawk ( Photo by Terry Reilly)
    Jelly Belly
    Jelly Belly ( Photo by Terry Reilly)
    U.S. Army Air Corp B-25 ,“Panchito”
    U.S. Army Air Corp B-25 ,“Panchito” ( Photo by Terry Reilly)
    Airforce Thunderbird Team
    Airforce Thunderbird Team ( Photo by Terry Reilly)
    West Point Parachute Team
    Helicopter
    Helicopter

Sunny skies visited by a variety of spiffy aircraft drew about 12,000 people to the New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery last Saturday, and thousands again on Sunday Aug. 27-28. The U.S. Air Force and Army Air Corp were represented there as were vendors of food and souvenirs.

A highlight of the day was the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Team, wowing the crowds with their precision maneuvers. The crowd was also treated to a number of eye-catching planes doing fly-bys in front of spectators as well as stunts. Visitors could reserve a ride in a helicopter or a B-25 Bomber plane.