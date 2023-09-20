Skoufis announces $50K for new Warwick Valley Humane facility

Senator James Skoufis (D-42) this week announced that the Warwick Valley Humane Society won a $50,000 grant to fund “key finishing touches” at the organization’s new facility. These finishing touches include the installation of new fencing, epoxy kennel flooring, and additional kennel upgrades at the location on Public Works Road in Warwick.

“In times of crisis, our furry friends need a safe place to land,” said Skoufis, a self-proclaimed cat dad and animal advocate, “and the Warwick Valley Humane Society has done a phenomenal job responding to the needs of Orange County’s animals and pet owners, even while experiencing a years-long transition to this beautiful new facility. This funding will help our most vulnerable companions find a safe and supportive stopover as they search for their forever homes.”

Prospective pet owners can review the Humane Society’s available pets at wvhumane.org/adoptable-animals.