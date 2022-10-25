Skateboard and scooter competition returns

Game of Skate is back. After two years of pandemic restrictions, the annual skateboard (and scooter) competition is back. Co-hosted by Warwick Skatepark Initiative and Greenwood Lake Skatepark Corp, Saturday, November 5, from noon to 5 p.m. will be an afternoon for the skateboarding and scootering youth community to show their best.

Come to Veterans Memorial Park Skatepark, Forester Ave. Warwick. Registration starts at noon. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. will be The Shred Co. with a pop-up skate clinic for skateboarding beginners - registration is $10 per person. From 2-5 p.m. is Game of Skate - $10 to compete in your age category. Prizes awarded. Stencil Art will go on from noon-4 p.m. - free to all. All ages welcome.

All proceeds benefit both Warwick and Greenwood Lake skatepark fundraising. T-shirts and more, along with Cool Suppliers Iceys, bottled water and packaged snacks for sale. Visit skatepark websites, volunteer or donate directly.