Singing, dancing, brass and Santa at Greenwood Lake tree lighting

Rain on Saturday postponed the annual Greenwood Lake Christmas tree lighting, which was then held on Sunday, December 4 on Windermere Ave.

Along with the Christmas music being played by a DJ, a musical group of older men called “Brass Rascals” performed Christmas music on their instruments.

Each year Santa Claus takes time out from his busy schedule to visit Greenwood Lake and help with the tree lighting. Santa also spends time with the children listening to their Christmas wishes. Throughout the event, lines of children waited to see Santa.

Meanwhile, assorted vendors sold crafts and gifts, beginning at noon, and several food trucks sold hot food and drinks of all kinds. Steel barrels along Windermere, filled with wood, burned to keep people warm.

Event coordinators were Colleen Dwyer and Thais Pilieri. Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer led the event and Father Robert Sweeney said a prayer and tree blessing. The tree lighting was at 5:30 p.m. after dancing and singing performances.