Sharing the light and delight of winter holidays

Families and friends at Temple Beth Shalom were just concluding their Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18, when they heard sirens outside and looked to see fire trucks and a float with Santa and Mrs. Claus driving by.

A group of children ran outside to share their holiday tradition with the Claus family, presenting Mrs. C with a gift of gelt – the sweet chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil.

Many winter holiday traditions focus on sharing and on keeping light burning through dark winter nights. At TBS, the symbolism of light is expressed in the menorah candles – one more each night for eight nights. Light represents tolerance, acceptance, and life itself.