x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Sharing the light and delight of winter holidays

Florida. Holiday delight with light and its symbolism burst forth at Temple Beth Shalom when a Hanukkah celebration also welcomed a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

Florida /
| 19 Dec 2022 | 06:11
    Jacob Shinder offers a gift of gelt to Mrs. Claus in the Village of Florida, Sunday, Dec. 18. The chocolate coins wrapped in foil are traditionally used to play the dreidel game, which recalls the miracle of Hanukkah and offers a way to remember the historic incidents which led to the holiday.
    Jacob Shinder offers a gift of gelt to Mrs. Claus in the Village of Florida, Sunday, Dec. 18. The chocolate coins wrapped in foil are traditionally used to play the dreidel game, which recalls the miracle of Hanukkah and offers a way to remember the historic incidents which led to the holiday. ( Photo by Gail Conklin)

Families and friends at Temple Beth Shalom were just concluding their Hanukkah celebration on Sunday, Dec. 18, when they heard sirens outside and looked to see fire trucks and a float with Santa and Mrs. Claus driving by.

A group of children ran outside to share their holiday tradition with the Claus family, presenting Mrs. C with a gift of gelt – the sweet chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil.

Many winter holiday traditions focus on sharing and on keeping light burning through dark winter nights. At TBS, the symbolism of light is expressed in the menorah candles – one more each night for eight nights. Light represents tolerance, acceptance, and life itself.

Temple Beth Shalom’s philosophy is to be welcoming and inclusive as a Reform Jewish Congregation. To find out more visit tbsny.org or call 845-651-7817.