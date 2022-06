Girl Scouts from Daisy to Ambassador moved up to their next level at the Warwick Girl Scouts’ Bridging and Awards ceremony on Monday. Also, Abigail Joan Dunn and Holly Purta were recognized for earning the Girl Scout Silver Award. Warwick Service Unit Secretary Emily Montenaro received the Volunteer of Excellence Award for her service to the Girl Scout community (pictured with her daughter, and Warwick Service Unit Manager Eileen Verboys).