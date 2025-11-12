Route 17 upgrade delayed as state studies environmental impacts

The long-discussed plan to turn Route 17 into Interstate 86 is hitting the brakes — again. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) has been granted an extra six months by the federal government to study the potential environmental effects of the controversial $1.3 billion project before construction can begin.

The environmental review is a key step in a major proposal that would add a third lane in each direction, upgrade interchanges, and redesign exits along 30 miles of the busy corridor that connects Orange and Sullivan counties to the rest of the state.

Heather Pillsworth, a spokesperson for the DOT, said the extension from the Federal Highway Administration will give the agency more time to review possible design alternatives and consider public feedback.

“We remain committed to this project and look forward to further engagement with the community as we continue the environmental review process,” Pillsworth said.

The department expects to release its final report and cost details in the second half of 2026.

Before the delay, the project was slated for completion in 2030.

Local concerns about exit closure

The idea of removing certain exits, especially Exit 127 in Chester—the one for Sugar Loaf and Warwick—has stirred strong opposition from local officials.

Town of Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge organized a coalition of neighboring towns and villages earlier this year to urge the DOT to keep the exit open.

“Through meetings with the DOT, I was able to get them to hold a town hall at the Chester Senior Center,” Holdridge said. “They told us travel time to Sugar Loaf and Warwick would increase only slightly if they remove Exit 127, but we believe it could be more significant.”

Holdridge said the DOT has promised that upgrades to nearby exits 126 and 128 will be completed before any work begins on removing Exit 127. His predecessor raised similar concerns two years ago, pointing out that redevelopment of the nearby Camp LaGuardia site could add even more traffic to the area.

Why the project matters

The Route 17 corridor has long been seen as a traffic bottleneck, especially during weekend travel to the Catskills and Hudson Valley. State officials, local unions and business boosters argue that expanding the highway would improve safety and reduce congestion, while also making the region more attractive to businesses.

A DOT study found that expanding Route 17 could cut down on crashes, but it also noted that similar results could be achieved by lowering speed limits. The same study reported that severe traffic is relatively rare—drivers average about 60 mph even at the busiest times of the week, according to an analysis by New York Focus.

The ­­project would save eastbound commuters an average of 91 seconds, and westbound commuters 107 seconds, over an approximately 20-mile stretch, the report shows.

On our stretch of Route 17, the most crashes occur in the Town of Wallkill near exits 122 to 120, thanks to congestion and closely spaced ramps with insufficient acceleration and deceleration lanes, the report found. Stretches in Goshen, Chester and Monroe also see high crash density.

What’s next

The state has been studying Route 17 improvements for years. Signs already label it as “Future Interstate 86,” though the road doesn’t yet meet federal interstate standards, which include requirements for lane width, shoulder space, sight lines, and interchange spacing.

Environmental groups such as Orange Environment and Catskill Mountainkeeper disagree, warning that adding lanes simply invites more traffic and that money would be better spent on improving local roads and public transit.

For now, the DOT will continue evaluating those tradeoffs for another six months.