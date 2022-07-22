Rotarians seek nominations

Who should be Warwick’s next Citizen of the Year? You might have the answer.

Local Rotarians are seeking nominations for the coveted award. The Warwick Valley Rotary Club, a service organization of community-minded local men and women, is sponsoring the annual event.

Stan Martin and Leo Kaytes, Sr., both former Warwick Rotary presidents, co-chaired the event for the past 14 years. In 2008 they were instrumental in restarting the “Warwick Citizen of the Year” program inaugurated in 1968 by the now defunct Warwick Jaycees. Kaytes has decided to step down as co-chair. He’ll be replaced as co-chair by his son, Leo R. Kaytes.

“So many local residents deserve recognition for making this a quality place to live,” said Martin. “These volunteers have demonstrated a commitment to community service over an extended period of time.”

Kaytes encouraged community input on candidates for 2022-2023 Warwick Citizen of the Year. He pointed out that two additional people will be recognized with “Outstanding Community Service Awards.”

Two former Warwick Jaycees and current Warwick Rotarians -- Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton and Attorney Doug Stage -- are on the selection committee along with Frank Truatt, John McGloin, Cal Hargis, Jake Tuckfelt, Renee Williams, Ingrid Lucas and Warwick Rotary President Laura Barca.

The awards dinner is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Landmark Inn, beginning with a social hour from 6 to 7 p.m.