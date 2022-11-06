Robotics4U celebrates fourth anniversary

Robotics4U is a robotics training center for kids, aiming to inspire the next generation of engineers and innovators with a project based robotics and STEM program intended to develop creativity, teamwork, communication and confidence. In the field of engineering, failure is useful for building perseverance and problem-solving skills.

In January 2022, Robotics4U opened their second branch at River Valley Art Center, Wappingers Falls and has been growing since its inception in 2018. They also run after school clubs at various schools in Orange County and Dutchess County. During spring and summer breaks, they also offer camps and various workshops. Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops have earned their STEM and robotics badges there. This year Robotics4U won a “Best of Hudson Valley 2022 Award’’ for the Best Robotics Program.

Young kids and teenagers join robotics programs at different levels at Robotics4U: Tinker Engineers, Junior Engineers, Apprentice Engineers and Senior Engineers. Emphasis is on teaching students how to think rather than what to think. The first 5 minutes of each class is focused on training students for critical thinking and how to think outside the box. The first five minutes is used to motivate public speaking with confidence and skill in a fun learning environment.

Robotics4U aims to teach students to enjoy learning, challenges and effort and be intrigued by mistakes, while creating and programming robotic products.