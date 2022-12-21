Retirement announced by Orange-Ulster BOCES COO William Hecht

Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht will retire at the end of 2022, after leading BOCES for 10 years. The 10 years at BOCES capped Hecht’s 40-year career in education.

Mr. Hecht said he will miss the people at BOCES, from the leadership team to the students.

“I’m going to miss the kids,” Mr. Hecht said. “That’s why we’re here. We’re here to provide the students with the education and environment that they deserve. We do that at BOCES, and that’s something that I’m most proud of.”

Graduation season was Mr. Hecht’s favorite time of the year, he said. He enjoyed watching students walk across the stage, seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing what they had to say about what BOCES meant to them.

Mr. Hecht’s retirement plans include becoming a full-time grandfather. He and his wife have two granddaughters, so they plan to spend time visiting family and traveling. Mr. Hecht’s last official day is Dec. 31, which is his wife’s birthday.