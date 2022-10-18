Reps from 70 four-year colleges to attend SUNY Orange Transfer Fair

Colleges and universities from throughout the Northeast will send representatives to SUNY Orange’s Middletown campus for the College’s annual Fall Transfer Fair scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov 7 in the Physical Education Center.
Transfer ambassadors from nearly 70 different colleges and universities will be available to discuss the transfer options available to SUNY Orange students and members of the community.
Additionally, attendance fees paid by the visiting colleges will support the Academic Advising Completion Scholarship, a fund that assists selected SUNY Orange students in the completion of their degree.
To assure that its students enjoy a smooth transition to four-year colleges and universities, and to establish a foundation for continued academic achievement, SUNY Orange maintains articulation (transfer) agreements with many academic institutions.
Such comprehensive agreements range from identifying selected courses that will transfer to outlining entire SUNY Orange degree programs that will allow graduates to enter four-year colleges or universities with full junior status. For more information on the Transfer Fair, contact the Academic Advising Office at (845) 341-4070. For specific information on SUNY Orange’s transfer agreements, contact the Office of Educational Partnerships at (845) 341-4760 or visit the College web site at www.sunyorange.edu.
Following is a listing of the colleges and universities that have signed up to attend SUNY Orange’s 2022 Transfer Fair (subject to change):
List of attending colleges and universities
Adelphi University
Bard College
Baruch College (CUNY)
Berkeley College
Bryant University
Cazenovia College
Centenary University
Clarkson University
Columbia University - School of General Studies
Cornell University
Dominican College
Emerson College
Excelsior College
Fordham University
Hartwick College
Hobart and William Smith
Hunter College (CUNY)
Iona College
John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY)
the Institute for Holistic Health
the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising (LIM)
Manhattan College
Manhattanville College
Maria College
Marist College
Mercy College
Montclair State University
Mount St. Mary College
New York Institute of Technology
Niagara University
Pace University
Ramapo College
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Russell Sage College
Sacred Heart University
St. John’s University
St. Joseph’s College
St. Thomas Aquinas College
SUNY Albany
SUNY Binghamton
SUNY University at Buffalo (UB)
SUNY Buffalo State
SUNY Delhi
SUNY Canton
SUNY Cortland
SUNY Empire
SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry
SUNY Farmingdale
SUNY Fashion Institute of Tech.
SUNY Fredonia
SUNY Geneseo
SUNY Maritime
SUNY New Paltz
SUNY Purchase
SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Old Westbury
SUNY Oswego
SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
SUNY Potsdam
Syracuse University
The College of Saint Rose
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth
University of New Haven
Utica College
Wells College
Western Connecticut State University
Western Governors University
www.sunyorange.edu