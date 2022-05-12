Repair Cafe returns May 21

Repair Cafe volunteers will fix cherished but broken items at the Repair Cafe on Saturday, May 21. Each attendee can bring two items to be fixed.

“Everyone is welcome, no matter where they live,” said organizer Elizabeth Knight.

What kinds of items?

Lamps, clocks, vacuum cleaners, toasters, irons, sewing machines and other small electrics

Quick repairs and consultations for laptops, tablets, cell phones

Bikes, jewelry, and wooden items including non-upholstered, small scale furniture

Clothing, home textiles, soft toys

Knife, scissor, and tool sharpening

Limit of two items per person. No gas or propane powered items

Donation of a non-perishable (box or can) for the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry is encouraged.

“It’s nice to know that ...there’s a place where people are willing to help you, no matter who you are, for no other reason than to help you in the best way possible. It gives me hope,” said one volunteer, E. Bele.

Repair Cafe, Saturday, May 21, 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Senior Center, Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Hwy., Warwick

Masks required regardless of vaccination status