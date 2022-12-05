x
Recycle vendors changing in Town of Warwick

Warwick. Marangi will replace County Waste starting January 1st. New bins are being delivered starting this week. Residents should continue using County Waste bins through December 31st.

| 05 Dec 2022 | 08:48
The Town contract with County Waste will end on December 31, 2022. Residents must use their County Waste bins until December 31st. Marangi, who won the bid going forward, will start service on January 1, 2023. They have begun to drop off their bins, starting December 5th, over the next two weeks. After January 1st, County Waste will begin picking up their old bins and residents are asked to leave them curbside until picked up. This will take approximately two weeks to complete.

The transition will not be without a few bumps, but both companies are working hard to minimize any problems. We appreciate your patience through the transition.

Please check www.townofwarwick.org or Facebook/Town of Warwick for updates.