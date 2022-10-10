Recycle Coach launched in Town of Warwick

For residents looking to reduce their household waste and become better recyclers, the Recycle Coach app is now available in the Town of Warwick.

The Town of Warwick has joined the Recycle Coach network, aiming to transform how the town communicates local collection, waste, and recycling information to residents.

“Beyond that, the platform includes engagement and educational tools to help people manage and correctly dispose of their waste,” said Michael Sweeton, Town of Warwick Supervisor.

Residents can access Recycle Coach from their desktop computers and mobile devices to get local disposal information for thousands of household items, a free service.

With Recycle Coach, residents can:

· Stay organized with custom curbside collection and events calendars

· Receive collection reminders and real-time updates on service disruptions

· Become knowledgeable about recycling with a comprehensive “What Goes Where?” search tool, including local disposal information and collection requirements for common and uncommon items

· Take the “We Wanted to Know” weekly quizzes for useful recycling tips and tricks

· Use the problem-reporting tool, equipped with geolocation, to notify municipal customer services about issues like missed collections

“Ultimately, the service takes the guesswork out of recycling, empowering residents to make smarter disposal decisions and take an active approach to reducing household waste. For the Town of Warwick, this will translate into higher recycling rates and less contamination in our recycling stream – a win-win for everyone,” said Michael Sweeton.

The Recycle Coach app is free at the iTunes Store and Google Play.