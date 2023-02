Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that annual attendance at state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation saw a record 79.5 million visits in 2022, an increase by more than one million from the previous year.

New York State Park attendance has risen by about 43 percent since 2008. Among the most-visited State Parks in 2022 were Niagara Falls State Park (9.4 million visits), Nassau County’s Jones Beach State Park (8.5 million visits) and Saratoga Spa State Park (3.5 million visits). Bear Mountain State Park in Orange and Rockland counties was the sixth most frequented park with 2.4 million visits.

“From Niagara Falls to Bear Mountain to Jones Beach, New York’s State Parks offer residents and visitors the opportunity to reconnect with the environment, breath in the fresh air, and find solace in their natural surroundings,” Hochul said. “Our recent investment to revitalize the park system, expand open space, and protect our coastlines will ensure that generations to come can enjoy the diverse environment that this state has to offer.”

Hochul’s proposed FY 2024 budget commits $200 million in capital funding for New York’s flagship parks.

“State Parks is grateful to those who have returned and to those who are discovering what all the State Parks and Historic Sites have to offer,” New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said. “With Governor Hochul’s support, we are working to better welcome these visitors, play a positive role in local economies, and address the challenges of a changing climate.”