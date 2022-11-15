Realtors help animals find “furever homes”

Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Green Team aims to find people their perfect home. Recently they launched a project to help pets find “furever homes, so they hosted Furever Homes for Pets, a fundraiser for the Warwick Valley Humane Society. The goal was to help the animals be seen and find families, while raising funds and collecting supplies for the shelter.

When the day came, adults and children partook of balloons, pictures, face painting, and goody bags for their pets. Maddie Schloika and her pup, Sven, from Warwick Wags, were the star performers showing off Sven’s tricks. Animals from Warwick Valley Humane Society had much attention and some received applications for adoption. Many people who came out for the fundraiser also donated blankets, food, and other necessities. In addition to these donations, Furever Homes for Pets was able to raise a total of $1,530 for The Warwick Valley Humane Society.

Looking sharp

Pets posed for portraits in front of a crafted faux house, made by Valentine Home Builders. The “house” was decorated with branded pumpkins and other fall decor. The portraits were taken by Cesar Done from Home Tour Vision, who donated his time and skills.

Over 40 adorable pets had their portraits taken and entered the pet portrait contest. People vote on a Facebook page, @bhgregreenteam, for which pet they felt was the cutest. The winners would receive a gift basket for their furry, or feathery, friend. These gift baskets were donated by Northern Bear Pet Food & Supplies, Coat Tails Pet Grooming, Track 7 Postal Center, and Ellen’s K9 Dog Grooming. A week later, winners were announced.

First Place and recipient of a Pet Basket from Northern Bear Pet and Supplies and a Gift Certificate for Dog Grooming from Ellen’s K9 Grooming was Monty. Second-place winner Sully took home a Pet Grooming Gift Certificate from Coat Tails Pet Grooming. Third Place Winner, a fine feline friend, Freddie, took home a 9×9 canvas portrait print donated by Track 7 Postal Center!

BHGRE Green Team thanks their sponsors for helping make this event possible. They also thank their team members and high school volunteers, Ryan McCormick, Melina Garby, Carrington Mask, and Keegan Armistead.