Realtor’s raffle benefits children’s hospital while winners get big gifts

The Warwick Howard Hanna | Rand Realty office held a fundraising raffle to benefit Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital through the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund. With sponsorships they were able to secure some holiday wishlist items that were raffled off on Facebook live on Friday, December 2.

The grand prize was a Playstation 5 bundle that was won by Raechal Sontag (pictured). The total amount raised through the raffle was $4070. Through a company-wide initiative Rand’s other offices collectively raised over $70,000 so far this year for the fund. Watch for future fundraising events and sponsorship opportunities.