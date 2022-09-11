Pumpkinfest coming to Pine Island

Pumpkinfest, designed for kids and family friendly, will be held at Pine Island Town Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Columbus Day, October 10. Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will host and sponsor.

Pumpkinfest is a way to celebrate the local harvest of pumpkins and spend the day outdoors enjoying sunshine and crisp fall air. The day features pumpkin painting, face and henna painting, a children’s bouncy house, touch-a-tractor, firetruck, entertainment, crafts, activities, games and surprises. Onsite vendors will offer food and treats.

Pine Island Town Park, where guests may also visit the park’s Butterfly Garden and playground area, is complete with a giant onion with climbing nets, swings, slides and a play pirate ship. Parking and bathroom facilities are available.