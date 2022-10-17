Pumpkinfest brings thousands to Pine Island Park

More than 1,800 children streamed into Pine Island Park for fun at Pumpkinfest, Pine Island Chamber of Commerce’s annual Columbus Day event. Leonard and Valerie DeBuck helped create the festive mood by decorating the park with corn stalks, jack-o-lanterns, flowers, hay and farm tractors. Walden Bank, Pine Island Tap House, Great Gorge TreEscape/Aerial Adventure Park and George Arnott sponsored several activities and displays.

Children picked and painted pumpkins to bring home, thanks to John and Paul Ruszkiewicz’s contribution of more than 2,000 pumpkins. Kids climbed on tractors and ran from activity to activity with the watchful help and guidance of chamber members, friends and students. They sipped apple cider donated by Masker Orchards, munched on pretzels and played with Kid’s Club House handouts.

Volunteers decorated children’s hands with henna donated by Saima Ajmal of Warwick Henna. Youngsters got their faces painted by Fran Gallardo and her team of face painters. Girls and boys met trooper Jason Cole and petted K9 Nate. They got a chance to guess the weight of the pumpkin donated by Leonard DeBuck.

Music, magic and bubbles added to the festivities. D’Antono Dance Academy, The Rock Underground of Warwick, Fiddle Frenzy and magician Bill Wilcox performed, engaging children and adults alike. Local organizations and individuals offered much for children to see and do.

Thanks go to the Pine Island Firehouse, Pine Island Ambulance, Warwick Police Department, NY State Police Troopers, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sports Club, Flowers by Lisa, Warwick Historical Society, Cornell Cooperative 4-H Club, Future Farmers of America, Wickham Works, Frazzleberries, Albert Wisner Library, Zayda’s Toy Emporium, Muckland Hops & Blooms, Blue Arrow Farm, Warwick Area Farm Workers Organization, Hudson Highlands Nature Museum, Beautiful People, Warwick Valley Community Center-Warwick Prevention Coalition, Drink More Good, Warwick Valley Gardeners, Wallace Energy, Great Gorge TreEscape/Aerial Adventure Park and EaZy Bubbles.

The community was happy to have Pumpkin Fest back after a two year COVID recess. Thanks go to all who helped make this event possible.