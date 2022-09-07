x
Polka dancing, Polish food and speedy onion eating at Pine Island Onion Festival

Pine Island. The Annual Pine Island Onion Festival and Onion eating contest on September 4 amused 500 with Jimmy Sturr’s music, Polish food and the Onion Eating Contest.

| 07 Sep 2022 | 10:58
    Onion eating contest table setting
    Ready, set, eat onions . . .
    Winner of the Onion Eating Contest . . . Ray Wesolowski!
    Winner of the Onion Eating Contest Ray Wesolowski receives a plaque and $100. He has triumphed in previous onion eating contests.
    The Onion Fest crowd eats and listens to music.
    Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra
    Dancing to Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra
    Jimmy Sturr, second from left, amid friends.
Festival goers danced and showed their best polka moves, treated to live polka music by 18-time Grammy Winner Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra at the Annual Pine Island Onion Festival and Onion eating contest on September 4. Jollity prevailed at PLAV Palvilion in Pine Island despite rainy skies, as 500 gathered for music, food and competitive onion consumption.

Polish food was available for purchase, including kielbasa, pierogis, stuffed cabbage, hot dogs, dessert and ice tea and lemonade. The day’s highlight was the Annual onion eating contest, sponsored by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, in which contestants compete to see who can consume an entire onion the fastest. The winner was Ray Wesolowski, who was awarded $100 and a plaque donated by the Orange County Farm Bureau.