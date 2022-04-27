Parade launches Warwick Little League season

Warwick residents lined Main St. in the Village of Warwick on Saturday to cheer on their favorite teams marching in the Warwick Little League Parade. Bright spring weather made the perfect backdrop for beginning baseball and softball season.

Leading the parade were members of the Town of Warwick Police Department Color Guard - Officer Michael Mazzella, Sgt. Keith Slesinski, Officer Brian Siniscalchi and Officer Sean McNamara. They were followed by Little League President Rich DiCostanzo, Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Mayor Michael Newhard, Trustees Carly Foster and Barry Cheney, and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

After making their way down Main St., everyone marched to Veterans Memorial Park where the first pitch was thrown and Little League games began.