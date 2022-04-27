x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Parade launches Warwick Little League season

Veterans Memorial Park /
| 27 Apr 2022 | 03:20
    Warwick Little League opening day parade marches down Main St.
    Warwick Little League opening day parade marches down Main St. ( Photo by Jennifer O’Connor)
    Members of Warwick Little League’s Instructional Softball team march in the parade on Saturday., April 23.
    Members of Warwick Little League’s Instructional Softball team march in the parade on Saturday., April 23. ( Photo by Jennifer O’Connor)
    Warwick Little League boys march in opening day parade.
    Warwick Little League boys march in opening day parade. ( Photo by Jennifer O’Connor)
    The Town of Warwick Police Department Color Guard (from left) – Officer Michael Mazzella, Sgt. Keith Slesinski, Officer Brian Siniscalchi, &amp; Officer Sean McNamara – lead the Warwick Little League Parade on Sat., Apr. 23, followed by Assemblyman Karl Brabenec and Mayor Michael Newhard.
    The Town of Warwick Police Department Color Guard (from left) – Officer Michael Mazzella, Sgt. Keith Slesinski, Officer Brian Siniscalchi, & Officer Sean McNamara – lead the Warwick Little League Parade on Sat., Apr. 23, followed by Assemblyman Karl Brabenec and Mayor Michael Newhard. ( Photo by Jennifer O’Connor)

Warwick residents lined Main St. in the Village of Warwick on Saturday to cheer on their favorite teams marching in the Warwick Little League Parade. Bright spring weather made the perfect backdrop for beginning baseball and softball season.

Leading the parade were members of the Town of Warwick Police Department Color Guard - Officer Michael Mazzella, Sgt. Keith Slesinski, Officer Brian Siniscalchi and Officer Sean McNamara. They were followed by Little League President Rich DiCostanzo, Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Mayor Michael Newhard, Trustees Carly Foster and Barry Cheney, and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

After making their way down Main St., everyone marched to Veterans Memorial Park where the first pitch was thrown and Little League games began.