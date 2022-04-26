Over 70 lbs. of unwanted medications collected

Over seventy pounds of medication were collected by the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition at a drop-off booth for unwanted pharmaceuticals. It was set up in the Chase Parking Lot on South St. in Warwick on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Sat., Apr. 23. The medication was picked up and weighed by the Warwick Police Department, who will bring the medications to an incinerator facility in Poughkeepsie, NY.

For those unable to attend the event who would like to safely dispose of unwanted medications, a Drug Collection Unit is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the lobby of the Warwick Police Station, 132 Kings Hwy., Warwick.