Orange County Executive Neuhaus presents proposed 2024 county budget

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus released the highlights of his proposed $923,069,885 2024 county budget — originally presented at a meeting of the Orange County Association of Towns, Villages and Cities last month — and they are as follows:

The proposed county tax rate is $2.34, which is lower than it was both last year and in 2014, when Neuhaus took office. It remains the lowest tax rate in Orange County since the 1960s. The county anticipates collecting $124.5 million in property taxes. He also suggested the cost of nine state-issued mandates could exceed $168.3 million.

“Despite the hundreds of millions of dollars in unfunded mandates created by state legislators, the county budget once again lowers county property taxes and meets these mandates,” Neuhaus said in his Sept. 27 press release. “I will continue to make it a priority to stabilize and strengthen finances without sacrificing essential services to our residents. Independent auditors have validated the financial decisions we have made, and I look forward to working with the County Legislature to build on our successes.”

The county’s finances, according to the Neuhaus, have been stabilized during his decade in office. Economic growth championed by Neuhaus has fueled the county’s ability to meet state mandates which have continuously increased costs in areas of social services, inmate care and criminal defense costs. The state-managed healthcare plan, NYSHIP, is projected to rise 10% alone next year.

Additional highlights of the 2024 proposed budget include:

• The county tax rate will drop for the eighth consecutive year and remain within the New York State Tax Cap mandate.

• Moody’s Investors Service, the financial services ratings company, noted that “the county benefits from ongoing economic expansion and tourism and its credit strengths include an expanding tax base and a sound financial position.”

• The county will budget $6.6 million in 2024 for hotel occupancy tax to encourage tourism and economic development.

• The county’s property tax rate has gone down 40% since 2014 and property values have increased 80.7% during that same time.

• The county generated $381 million in sales tax in 2022 and is projected to generate $393.7 million in 2023.

New initiatives announced by Neuhaus include:

• Continuing free CPR classes for Orange County residents and organizations.

• Improvements to the Orange County Arboretum at Thomas Bull Park, including the construction of a new pavilion for weddings, concerts and events. The reconstruction of the Jim and Ruth Ottaway Building at the arboretum.

• Active shooter training for residents, fire and EMS.

Preservation projects include:

• The acquisition of Sugar Loaf Mountain, which will be utilized as a county park open to the public.

• The development of the Schunnemunk Rail Trail, the Warwick Bike and Pedestrian Trail, and the creation of a rail trail from Port Jervis to Kingston.

• The preservation of Boehmler Pond in Port Jervis/Deerpark to safeguard the city’s water supply and expand its watershed park.