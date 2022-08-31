Orange County Economic Summit coming up

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has announced that the County will hold an Economic Summit on Friday, September 30 at SUNY Orange in Middletown. The theme of the 2022 Orange County Economic Summit will be “Positive Growth and Infrastructure: Progress Today and Planning Tomorrow.”

The Economic Summit will bring together key stakeholders, including elected officials, government administrators, community members, civic leaders, and the business community to discuss key issues, trends, obstacles, and future concerns related to Orange County’s continued economic growth.

Regional experts will share their experiences about their respective areas of knowledge. The four economic development panels include: Water, Wastewater and Commercial Development; Understanding Economic Incentives; Utilities, Energy and Digital Infrastructure; and Transportation Equals Business and Commerce.

“We must continue the County’s economic momentum and build upon our recent successes as smartly planned growth, strong infrastructure, commercial expansion and job creation are the keys to our County’s future,” Neuhaus said. “I am excited that Orange County’s first Economic Summit will provide a great opportunity for all businesspeople, public officials and community members to learn about the importance of infrastructure as it relates to positive economic development and job creation.”

“The summit will feature regional professionals offering valuable insights about the importance of infrastructure as it relates to smart progress, economic expansion and creating employment opportunities,” said Orange County Director of Economic Development Steven M. Gross.

The summit will feature Gus Scacco from Hudson Valley Investment Advisors as the keynote speaker addressing the important connection between infrastructure, investment, and economic growth.