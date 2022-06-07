Offerings for all at Greenwood Lake Street Fair

Vendor exhibits, bouncy houses, food trucks, and live musical performances transformed a stretch of Windermere Ave. during Greenwood Lake’s Annual Street Fair on Saturday.

Event Chair Sarah Snider, who is also a popular local yoga instructor, explained, “The street fair was started over 20 years ago as a way to introduce people who were visiting the lake to the shops and other businesses that comprise the downtown area of Orange County’s largest fresh water lake community.” At first it was begun by Murphy’s Tavern and Restaurant but was eventually taken over by the Chamber of Commerce, which has made it an annual event.

The strength of the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce, https://gwlnychamber.com, lies within the community and its members. Over 50 businesses contribute to the future of the Warwick Valley Region. As the voice of the business community, the Chamber works to partner with local businesses and organizations to accomplish what no individual or single business can do alone.