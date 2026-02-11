NYS develops new online resource

The New York State Office of Mental Health recently announced the launch of a survey to inform a new online resource dedicated to building the mental health workforce of tomorrow. Released this on Feb. 2, the brief survey will gather information from service providers and professionals to help design a website highlighting professions, programs, and settings in New York’s public mental health system, along with a job search feature to connect with prospective employers.

“Our continued efforts to strengthen New York’s mental health care system depend on having a robust, skilled workforce at the ready,” Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “The website we are developing with input from mental health professionals and service providers will offer an exciting presentation of careers in this field, along with a pathway for job seekers to connect with prospective employers in communities throughout our state.”

The 10-minute survey can be found at https://shorturl.at/WYiWZ and is designed to determine what information mental health providers view as most useful. The site will feature clear pathways to licensed and unlicensed careers in mental health; insight into programs, professions, and work settings across New York; videos and stories from real professionals in the field; and a job search feature linking to opportunities by county and profession. OMH hosted a webinar on Feb. 12 to detail the website project, introduce its vision, and answer associated questions.

The website is part of a $2.5 million multi-year initiative to promote careers in mental health and develop this workforce statewide. The site will serve as a dedicated space to promote to the public mental health workforce and a cohesive marketing strategy to attract potential applicants to work in this system. It is expected to launch next year and will link to mental health careers at all levels in New York.

The audience for the website and associated marketing campaign will include high school and college students, and individuals interested in being part of the next generation of mental health professionals.

In addition to the survey, OMH also made up to $5 million available to help repay student debt accrued by licensed clinicians working with service providers in the state. This Community Mental Health Loan Repayment program provides up to $120,000 for psychiatrists and $30,000 for other licensed mental health professionals to repay qualified education loans and student debt, provided they remain employed by licensed community mental health programs for three years.

Program eligibility includes many licensed mental health professionals, including master and clinical social workers; mental health counselors; marriage and family therapists; and creative arts therapists, psychoanalysts, psychologists, and occupational therapists. To date, this program has committed roughly $45 million in annual loan repayment on behalf of 1,405 mental health professionals.

OMH also continues to grow its partnership with State University of New York and City University of New York campuses to increase workforce diversity especially in areas where these individuals are underrepresented. Through this partnership, SUNY and CUNY are providing funding to support tuition assistance, paid internships, and direct stipends for underrepresented and multilingual students entering or enrolled in mental health degree programs.