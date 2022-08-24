Nominees sought for Pine Island Citizen of the Year and Young Citizens Achievement Award

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year. Letters of nomination should include the candidate’s name and a description of their credentials. The primary criterion for nomination should be service to the community in the past year or over a longer period. Nominees should be past or present Pine Island residents. Pine Island, in this context, is defined as the Pine Island Fire District, which includes the hamlets of Pine Island, Amity, Little York and Pulaski Highway to Quaker Creek.

The Chamber also seeks nominations for outstanding youths to be recipients of the Young Citizens Achievement Award. Candidates should be high school students who have served their community as volunteers while maintaining good academic grades.

Both the Citizen of the Year, and the Young Citizens Achievement Award winners will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Social and installation of officers in the fall at a location and time to be determined.