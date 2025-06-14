x
NJ Airshow is this weekend

WEST MILFORD. The show includes stunts by elite pilots and skydivers as well as cutting-edge aircraft.

| 14 Jun 2025 | 06:31
    The 16th annual NJ Airshow will be June 13-15 at the Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford. (Photos provided)
The 16th annual NJ Airshow - featuring precision flying and high-speed maneuvers by some of the world’s top airshow performers - will be June 13-15 at the Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford.

“Each year, we aim to push the boundaries of what an airshow can be,” said event organizer Tim Wagner.

“This isn’t just an aviation event - it’s a full sensory experience. With aircraft roaring overhead, fireworks lighting up the sky and families creating memories together, we’re proud to bring something truly unforgettable to New Jersey year after year.”

With its day-into-night format, the show includes stunts by elite pilots and skydivers as well as cutting-edge aircraft.

After dark, there are pyrotechnic displays and a synchronized laser show.

The schedule:

• Friday, June 13: Gates open at 4 p.m. Show is from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, June 14: Gates open at 1 p.m. Show is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

• Sunday, June 15: Gates open at 1 p.m. Show is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Food vendors, static displays and family-friendly activities are available before the shows.

Tickets are $39 to $49 for general admission. Front-line reserved seating: starts at $59. VIP Flight Line Club table seating costs $129 a person. Children younger than 4 are admitted for free.

Tickets may be purchased online at NJairshow.com

SCHEDULED PERFORMERS
• Redline aerobatic team: A father-son duo performing formation aerobatics in side-by-side aircraft.
• Titan aerobatic team: The team executes formation routines in its legendary T-6 Texan aircraft, featuring loops and rolls.
• Bob Carlton fox jet: Making his NJ Airshow night show debut, Carlton’s Fire & Lights Jet has more than 900 pounds of pyrotechnics.
• Skip Stewart: Making his NJ Airshow debut, Stewart is known for low-level maneuvers and near-impossible stunts.
• Airythmia: The paramotor team performs innovative, free-form demonstrations.
• Nextgen Eagles: Making their NJ Airshow debut, the team delivers precision formation aerobatics in classic biplanes.
• Tom Larkin: Larkin flies his custom SubSonex Jet in high-flying maneuvers that push the limits of aerobatic performance at up to 300 mph.
• Jerry McCart: McCart’s jet truck, “The Homewrecker,” has more than 36,000 horsepower.
• iSkyDive NYC: Team members make heart-stopping daytime jumps and pyro-boot descents.
• C-5 Galaxy: The largest military aircraft in the world will make a special appearance on Saturday only.
• KC-46 Pegasus: Appearing Friday only, the U.S. Air Force’s newest aerial refueling tanker has cutting-edge military capability and modern airpower.
• Curtiss P-40 Warhawk: The iconic World War II fighter, known for its shark-mouth nose art, will take to the skies on Saturday and Sunday.
• L-39 Albatross jet: The jet trainer will deliver high-speed passes and precision flying on Saturday and Sunday.