New pickleball court becomes popular, new rooster zoning on hold

Controversial zoning changes regarding roosters, prohibiting them in residential areas, have not been decided on yet and will not be acted on until the board hears from a resident formed committee that will be created in early September, the Town of Warwick board announced at their meeting last week.

Meanwhile, the new pickleball court is popular. The unofficial liaison for the court, Pat Corcoran, came to thank the town board for their help in creating it.

“If you’re old like me and like to play pickleball and like to stay active, the court is great. We’re getting ten to forty people every morning out there,” said Corcoran. “It’s been great.”

Corcoran said that he has taken surveys to find out what people would recommend or what could be done better. He also noted ideas for moving forward, like lessons and giving beginners and advanced players opportunities, along with possibly building a new court on the other side of the original.

“I want to thank you because you did a lot of leg work on what we needed to do there and get it ready,” Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton told Corcoran. “It’s amazing that the people are there.”

“If you haven’t played pickleball, it’s a heck of a lot of fun,” said Corcoran.

In addition to the new pickleball court, a new kennel for Warwick Humane Society is still under construction. The existing kennels need to be replaced due to their age and brittleness, according to Councilman Floyd DeAngelo. The board agreed that they will cover the cost of the replacements in full.

“For all that you have given us throughout this whole project, it was a big undertaking and it’s looking fantastic,” said Suzyn Barron, regarding the new kennel. “I’m only allowed to go there once a week, otherwise I might stay there. I think it’s going to be beneficial to the town for the community animals that we take in.”

The idea was not to take in more animals, but to give them more space and a healthy environment for everyone, according to Baron.