New pastor begins at Warwick United Methodist Church

Warwick. Reverend Micah J. Coleman Campbell, originally from Washington state, has been a minister at several New Jersey and New York churches.

| 17 Oct 2022 | 09:37
Warwick United Methodist Church installed Reverend Micah J. Coleman Campbell as their new minister on Sept. 18 during an outdoor worship service on the church grounds at 135 Forester Avenue.

Coleman Campbell is a native of Washington state and a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. He attended seminary at Drew Theological School in Madison, NJ, where he met his wife Kiren, who was also raised United Methodist.

Coleman Campbell has served as minister of Hurdtown United Methodist Church and Lake Hopatcong United Methodist Church in New Jersey; as well as Wiccopee Community United Methodist Church, Fishkill United Methodist Church and Cold Spring South Highland United Methodist Church in New York.

“I look forward to being an integral part of the Warwick community, as Warwick UMC actively helps meet local needs, provides a nurturing environment for families and invests in young people with a sensitivity to the changing world around them,” said Coleman Campbell.

Warwick United Methodist Church offers two Sunday services in person (or via Zoom) with Reverend Micah Coleman Campbell at 8:30 a.m and 10 a.m. The church also hosts weekly Bible studies and a youth Sunday school program, as well as music and a variety of other ministries. All are welcome.
