New officers installed at American Legion

Tom Brennan, a former Navy officer and Vietnam veteran, is the newly installed commander of Warwick’s Nicholas P. Lesando, Jr., American Legion Post 214. He takes over leadership of the 120-member veterans’ organization from Stan Martin, who headed the group since 2020. Shown, left to right, are Immediate Past Commander Stan Martin, Vice Commanders Bob Carl and Tony Cosimano, Adjutant Fred Houston, Commander Tom Brennan, Vice Commander Mark Arnowitz, Treasurer Frank Gilner, Membership Chair Don McFarland and Chaplain Jerry Schacher. Not pictured are Sergeant-at-Arms Maurene Space, Compliance Officer Walter Parkinson, Service Officer Laura Smykla, Homeland Security Officer Charles Martinez and Judge Advocate Peter Barlet.