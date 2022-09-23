New assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction named for Warwick Valley School District

Meghan McGourty will be the new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Warwick Valley Central School District announced today.

McGourty has worked in the district in a variety of capacities and is currently the district’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services. She started in the district as a math teacher for both the middle school and high school from 2012 to 2015. She became an Assistant Principal at the middle school from 2015 to 2016. From 2016 to 2018, she was the district’s Director of Special Education and has been the Director of Pupil Personnel Services since 2018. In 2020-21, she was also the Director of Elementary Education.

“Meghan has earned the respect of her colleagues and pupils alike thanks to her unwavering commitment to them and the close relationships she has formed over the years with our Warwick families,” said Dr. David Leach, Warwick Valley Central School District Superintendent of Schools. “She has the interpersonal and communication skills necessary to effectively support active, intellectual engagement in the learning process for both teachers and learners. ”

Prior to joining Warwick Valley Central School District, McGourty worked as a teacher for New York City Department of Education. From 2006 to 2008, she was a secondary special education teacher who primarily taught mathematics and science at Fordham High School for the Arts in the South Bronx. She then worked at the IN-Tech Academy in Kingsbridge, Bronx, from 2008 to 2012, where she primarily taught mathematics and special education.

In addition to working in the classroom and at the administrative level in Warwick, McGourty coached the Warwick Valley girls’ modified basketball team from 2012 to 2015 and the modified volleyball team from 2013 to 2014.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to take on this new role as Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction and am looking forward to working with the entire student population of the Warwick Valley Central School District,” McGourty said. “I am also thankful for the administrative support I have received and I look forward to now providing that support to our building administrators and teachers as we continue to deliver a rigorous and innovative academic program for our students.”

McGourty is pursuing a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership at Manhattanville College. She received her master’s degree in Adolescent Education at Mercy College. She has completed post-master study in mathematics education at the City College of New York and has received a certificate of advanced study in school leadership from SUNY New Paltz.

McGourty will replace James Yap, who will be leaving the district at the end of October to accept the position of Director of Technology at the Garrison School in Garrison, Putnam County.

“We would like to thank Mr. Yap for his eight years of dedicated service to the school district and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors,” Leach said.

The District will conduct an immediate search to fill the position of Director of Pupil Personnel Services, previously held by Ms. McGourty.