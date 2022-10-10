Natural Light exhibit at Amity Gallery

The Amity Gallery will present Natural Light, a show featuring the recent paintings of Karen Rossen that focuses on nature and bringing the outdoors in through art work, November 5 -17. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, November 5, from 4-6 p.m. Not attempting to portray actual plants, what she paints could have lived somewhere else.

Rossen said she believes that “connecting with the natural world may help us to slow down.”

Rossen studied art in her native Denmark and at the Newark School of Fine Arts and Industrial Art. She is the recipient of two Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation Grants and has exhibited in numerous galleries including Monmouth Museum, Milkweed Gallery, Studio Montclair, Response, Galerie Toolbox, Berlin and in Berlin, Germany. Rossen is featured in American Artist. (rossenart.yahoo.com).