National recognition for bridge-building efforts

We the People Warwick (WTPW), a grassroots organization formed in early 2021 by Warwick resident Beverly Braxton, was recently honored with two prestigious national awards recognizing its unique approach of utilizing dialogue, the power of story, a focus on social emotional wellness, and youth engagement to strengthen community bonds and nurture understanding across differences.

In June, WTPW was selected as a recipient of the Courage Project Award which honors organizations and individuals from across the nation who are taking specific actions to strengthen bonds and build consensus around common areas of need in their communities. Some initiatives contributing to this recognition include WTPW’s Dialogue Series, Warwick Story Share, A Day in the Life, and Pathways to Flourishing - a youth program supporting the social and emotional well-being of teens.

WTPW was selected as one of five organizations from across the country to receive the George Washington Unity Award from the Listen First Project, which elevates grassroots efforts that address polarization by cultivating trust, fostering meaningful dialogue, and developing collaborative solutions to community problems.

WTPW members Beverly Braxton, Barb Hyde, and Nancy Fernandez , who accept the awards at a ceremony in Mount Vernon, Va. on September 24. A video of WTPW’s work will be featured at the 2025 Bridge-Building Innovation Showcase as part of the awards ceremony.

“I am literally in tears watching this video...I am inspired, humbled, and ever so grateful that we have the opportunity to lift up your incredible work at our showcase next month, and dive deeper into your programs at the breakout session at the Summit,” Karissa Raskin, CEO of Listen First Project said.

WTPW will host several community events this fall including the “Warwick Voice through Photos” public exhibition that will be on display at Warwick Town Hall throughout September and October. The organization’s signature Dialogue Series will be held at the Warwick Community Center on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 7. Two storytelling events - “A Day in the Life” on Nov. 5 and “Warwick Story Share” on Nov. 19 - will be presented at the Albert Wisner Library, located at 1 McFarland Drive in Warwick.

For more info about WTPW’s approach, programs, current initiatives or to sign up for upcoming events, log onto https://wethepeoplewarwick.org.