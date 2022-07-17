National Night Out: Warwick PD and Coalition to host fun, edifying community event

Warwick neighborhoods are invited to join thousands of communities nationwide for the 39th Annual “National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event on Tues., Aug. 2.

Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and the Town of Warwick Police Department are collaborating to bring a fun, educational event to the community from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, Forester Ave. in Warwick.

“This is a great way of coming together and celebrating our police and all the work they do. So much of the work is really behind the scenes, and people don’t even know about it,” said Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard.

The family-friendly event is free and will include crafts, food, Touch-A-Truck, face painting, lawn games, prizes, live music and a dance party. Show your Warwick Pride by wearing purple and gold. Prizes will be distributed for the best dressed.

“It’s good to focus the community on issues of safety and avoidance of drugs and alcohol. It builds community spirit between law enforcement agencies, local officials and the public,” said Supervisor Michael Sweeton.

“National Night Out” is designed to enhance relationships between community members and law enforcement. It provides an opportunity to bring local resources and residents together under positive circumstances. Residents, clubs, business owners or community groups are encouraged to get involved by hosting an activity or booth.

“We look forward to the event and hope to continue it each year,” said Police Chief John Rader.