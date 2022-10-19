Musicians from New York Philharmonic and Warwick Valley High School to perform together

A woodwind quintet from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Warwick Valley High School Chamber Orchestra will perform together on Sunday, October 30, at Hudson Sports Complex in Warwick. The chamber orchestra will open the concert.

“We had the Philharmonic musicians here last year for an outdoor concert on our soccer field,” recalled HSC President Raluca-Gold-Fuchs, “and it was a magical afternoon. We are excited to have the opportunity to recreate that magic again this year with additional magic courtesy of the high school’s chamber orchestra.”

Speaking on behalf of the school musicians, WVHS Chamber Orchestra conductor Elissa Maynard said, “The students and I are super excited to have the opportunity to share in this concert billing with such talented musicians as well as the opportunity to perform for our community. So much of what we do is about community and sharing the love and joy of music.”

The event organizers hope to make the concert the start of an annual tradition.