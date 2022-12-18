Mount Peter opens with expanded Learning Center

Mount Peter opened for the 2022-2023 season with an expanded and redesigned Snow Basin Learning Center for guests learning to ski or ride. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“Our improved learning center means that our guests who are sharpening their skills at skiing and riding can spend more time on the snow and less time in line,” said Executive Manager Amy Sampson-Cutler. We always strive to improve guests’ experience at Mount Peter; this latest enhancement will make a huge difference.”

The redesign adds a third carpet lift – conveyor belts that carry skiers and riders to the top of the beginner hill – and increases the size of the learning area by 40%. The improvement was completed in time for the start of Mount Peter’s 87th season.

The enhanced learning center is the latest phase in Mount Peter’s efforts to provide a more enjoyable day for visitors. Last year, the mountain added a 5,000-square-foot rental shop that more than doubled the size of the previous rental space. Software installed allows guests to plan a trip in advance and purchase tickets at www.mtpeter.com.

Winter outdoor enthusiasts of all levels are welcome. Mount Peter’s free beginner lessons are offered on weekends and holidays to introduce newcomers to the sport. Mount Peter also offers private and family lessons, including mid-week learn-to-ski and snowboard packages.