More suggestions emerge for Village Comprehensive plan update near completion

Continuation of the public hearing for the Village of Warwick comprehensive plan draft brought more comments and suggestions from residents at the November 7 Village board meeting.

A group of residents from the Warwick Greenbelt Preservation Society sent a suggestion that they work with the town to designate key parcels of open space to add to the greenbelt. The Society said that would create scenic vistas and recreational opportunities and preserve the landscape.

Jane Newman said she didn’t want the Village to get bigger because that might strain Village neighborliness.

“We love to help and get together. We love that, all of us, and everybody in Warwick has something they are working on,” said Newman. “We don’t want to lose that.”

Newman described the Village as an island surrounded by green that should be protected.

Also discussed was the economic part of the plan involving home businesses and artists. Steven Gross suggested that those who live on the major roads of the Village and have studios or a home office be allowed to have tourist related retail. Smaller neighborhoods would not have that option.

“We’re living in this era of a home based economy,” said Gross. “This would further promote tourism as the financial base of the Village.”

As a traffic calming tactic, Abigail Ashley suggested more crossing guards along West Street and more crosswalks.

“Parents would like to see their kids walk to and from school safely,” said Ashley.

Mayor Michael Newhard said crossing guards in the past had mainly focused on Park Avenue School.

“Eventually we didn’t have as many people as when it started out,” said Mayor Newhard. “It started with great gusto but it eventually died out.”

Newhard agreed about the crosswalks and said that the board is looking into solutions for all streets. The more crosswalks the Village has, where people will cross the street will be more obvious and drivers will likely slow down.

“But you can’t put a crosswalk in without handicap accessibility on both ends, so a bit of structure work has to happen,” said Newhard.

The public hearing is now closed. The board will take all suggestions under consideration and revise parts of the plan where needed, Newhard said.