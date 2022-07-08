x
More hours and flowers at the library

Warwick. Albert Wisner Public Library has extended their hours and also has a flower photography exhibit.

| 08 Jul 2022 | 04:24
Newly extended hours at Albert Wisner Public Library will continue indefinitely, says library spokesperson Siobhan Riordan. The library will open at 9 a.m. on weekdays and also will remain open until 7p.m. on Mondays beginning on July 11. Weekend hours will remain the same as they are now: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Garden Flowers of the Hudson Valley Exhibit

Meanwhile, the macro flower photography of William Tanum will be on display through the end of July in the library’s lower level gallery area.

